Halftime Report

Morehead State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Clev. State 47-32.

If Morehead State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-4 in no time. On the other hand, Clev. State will have to make due with a 4-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Morehead State 2-4, Clev. State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles are taking a road trip to face off against the Clev. State Vikings at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game the Eagles were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Wednesday, Morehead State couldn't handle N.J. Tech and fell 78-69.

Meanwhile, Clev. State posted their closest victory since March 24th on Tuesday. They had just enough and edged N.J. Tech out 56-53.

Morehead State has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Clev. State, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morehead State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Clev. State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, Clev. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Clev. State is a 4.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

