Who's Playing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: Oakland 6-7, Clev. State 8-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Wolstein Center. Clev. State will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
The matchup between Clev. State and Western Michigan on Thursday hardly resembled the 71-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Vikings came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 90-77.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oakland found out the hard way last Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 91-67 walloping at the hands of the Flyers. Oakland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Trey Townsend put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.
The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Clev. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.
Odds
Clev. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 146 points.
Series History
Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clev. State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Oakland 92 vs. Clev. State 89
- Dec 01, 2022 - Clev. State 80 vs. Oakland 64
- Feb 26, 2022 - Oakland 65 vs. Clev. State 57
- Jan 13, 2022 - Oakland 70 vs. Clev. State 65
- Mar 09, 2021 - Clev. State 80 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 06, 2021 - Clev. State 80 vs. Oakland 78
- Feb 05, 2021 - Clev. State 80 vs. Oakland 72
- Mar 03, 2020 - Oakland 80 vs. Clev. State 59
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oakland 79 vs. Clev. State 74
- Jan 11, 2020 - Oakland 68 vs. Clev. State 55