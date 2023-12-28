Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Oakland 6-7, Clev. State 8-5

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Wolstein Center. Clev. State will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The matchup between Clev. State and Western Michigan on Thursday hardly resembled the 71-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Vikings came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 90-77.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oakland found out the hard way last Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 91-67 walloping at the hands of the Flyers. Oakland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Trey Townsend put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Clev. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Clev. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clev. State.