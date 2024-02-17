Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Youngstown State 19-8, Clev. State 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Youngstown State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. Youngstown State has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 267 points over their last three contests.

On Wednesday, the Penguins were able to grind out a solid victory over the Colonials, taking the game 87-77.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Clev. State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Clev. State has suffered since November 6, 2023.

The Penguins have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season. As for the Vikings, their loss dropped their record down to 15-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Youngstown State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.6 points per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Youngstown State's way against the Vikings in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 as the Penguins made off with a 94-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Youngstown State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.