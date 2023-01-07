Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Green Bay 2-14; Cleveland State 8-8

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Cleveland State at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Wolstein Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Phoenix came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, falling 79-69.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 68-64 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

Green Bay is now 2-14 while Cleveland State sits at 8-8. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Green Bay is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.9 on average. The Vikings have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.