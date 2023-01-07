Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Green Bay 2-14; Cleveland State 8-8
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Cleveland State at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Wolstein Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Phoenix came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, falling 79-69.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 68-64 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.
Green Bay is now 2-14 while Cleveland State sits at 8-8. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Green Bay is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.9 on average. The Vikings have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Cleveland State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Cleveland State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Cleveland State 89
- Jan 25, 2018 - Green Bay 66 vs. Cleveland State 44
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Green Bay 79
- Jan 23, 2017 - Green Bay 83 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Green Bay 76 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Mar 05, 2016 - Green Bay 65 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Feb 22, 2016 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 07, 2016 - Green Bay 87 vs. Cleveland State 67