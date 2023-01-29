Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Cleveland State

Current Records: IUPUI 3-19; Cleveland State 13-9

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 8-2 against the IUPUI Jaguars since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Vikings and IUPUI will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a win, while IUPUI will be looking to right the ship.

Cleveland State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the PFW Mastodons on Friday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory.

Meanwhile, IUPUI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the Mastodons.

IUPUI's loss took them down to 3-19 while Cleveland State's win pulled them up to 13-9. A win for the Jaguars would reverse both their bad luck and Cleveland State's good luck. We'll see if IUPUI manages to pull off that tough task or if the Vikings keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won eight out of their last ten games against IUPUI.