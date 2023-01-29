Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Cleveland State
Current Records: IUPUI 3-19; Cleveland State 13-9
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings are 8-2 against the IUPUI Jaguars since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Vikings and IUPUI will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a win, while IUPUI will be looking to right the ship.
Cleveland State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the PFW Mastodons on Friday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory.
Meanwhile, IUPUI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the Mastodons.
IUPUI's loss took them down to 3-19 while Cleveland State's win pulled them up to 13-9. A win for the Jaguars would reverse both their bad luck and Cleveland State's good luck. We'll see if IUPUI manages to pull off that tough task or if the Vikings keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland State have won eight out of their last ten games against IUPUI.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Cleveland State 89 vs. IUPUI 54
- Feb 12, 2022 - Cleveland State 83 vs. IUPUI 45
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 59 vs. IUPUI 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - Cleveland State 65 vs. IUPUI 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Cleveland State 72 vs. IUPUI 62
- Dec 30, 2019 - Cleveland State 82 vs. IUPUI 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Cleveland State 89 vs. IUPUI 86
- Jan 10, 2019 - IUPUI 90 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 08, 2018 - IUPUI 78 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland State 70 vs. IUPUI 67