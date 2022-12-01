Who's Playing
Oakland @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Oakland 2-6; Cleveland State 4-3
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies won both of their matches against the Cleveland State Vikings last season (70-65 and 65-57) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Golden Grizzlies and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a big victory, while Oakland will be looking to get back in the win column.
On Sunday, Oakland lost to the Missouri State Bears by a decisive 76-64 margin.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State took their game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday by a conclusive 71-49 score.
Oakland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.
Oakland's loss took them down to 2-6 while Cleveland State's win pulled them up to 4-3. We'll see if the Golden Grizzlies can steal the Vikings' luck or if Cleveland State records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Oakland 65 vs. Cleveland State 57
- Jan 13, 2022 - Oakland 70 vs. Cleveland State 65
- Mar 09, 2021 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 06, 2021 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Oakland 78
- Feb 05, 2021 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Oakland 72
- Mar 03, 2020 - Oakland 80 vs. Cleveland State 59
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oakland 79 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Jan 11, 2020 - Oakland 68 vs. Cleveland State 55
- Feb 02, 2019 - Oakland 83 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Dec 28, 2018 - Oakland 89 vs. Cleveland State 77
- Mar 05, 2018 - Cleveland State 44 vs. Oakland 43
- Feb 16, 2018 - Oakland 82 vs. Cleveland State 66
- Jan 12, 2018 - Oakland 81 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Oakland 53 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Jan 16, 2017 - Cleveland State 76 vs. Oakland 65
- Feb 06, 2016 - Oakland 69 vs. Cleveland State 57
- Jan 02, 2016 - Oakland 86 vs. Cleveland State 68