Who's Playing

Oakland @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Oakland 2-6; Cleveland State 4-3

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies won both of their matches against the Cleveland State Vikings last season (70-65 and 65-57) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Golden Grizzlies and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a big victory, while Oakland will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Sunday, Oakland lost to the Missouri State Bears by a decisive 76-64 margin.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State took their game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday by a conclusive 71-49 score.

Oakland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.

Oakland's loss took them down to 2-6 while Cleveland State's win pulled them up to 4-3. We'll see if the Golden Grizzlies can steal the Vikings' luck or if Cleveland State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oakland have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.