WATCH: Coach hit in face with ball, gets technical for grabbing runaway water bottle

A Colorado assistant tried to a good deed, but it went horribly wrong

Colorado assistant coach Kim English probably thought he was doing a good deed during Friday's game vs. Iowa. English went after a runaway water bottle that flopped on the court, but his attempt greatly backfired as he was promptly smacked in the face with the ball and then slapped with a technical foul. 

I present to you the epitome of bad luck, courtesy of Kim English.

That couldn't have gone more awry, but credit English for setting the example with a hustle play in a full suit from the bench. Maybe next time, though, he might leave that water bottle rolling. 

Iowa won the game 80-73.

