WATCH: Coach hit in face with ball, gets technical for grabbing runaway water bottle

Colorado assistant coach Kim English probably thought he was doing a good deed during Friday's game vs. Iowa. English went after a runaway water bottle that flopped on the court, but his attempt greatly backfired as he was promptly smacked in the face with the ball and then slapped with a technical foul.

I present to you the epitome of bad luck, courtesy of Kim English.

If you say you've ever seen anything like this before, you're probably lying. 😅



Colorado assistant coach Kim English drew a technical foul after he went on the floor to retrieve a stray water bottle and took a ball off the face mid-play: pic.twitter.com/WZqTd3dwW8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 23, 2017

That couldn't have gone more awry, but credit English for setting the example with a hustle play in a full suit from the bench. Maybe next time, though, he might leave that water bottle rolling.

Iowa won the game 80-73.