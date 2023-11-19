Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Charleston 1-3, Coastal Carolina 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off against the Charleston Cougars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Coastal Carolina and Furman didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Friday. The Chanticleers took a 89-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Paladins. That's two games in a row now that Coastal Carolina has lost by exactly nine points.

The losing side was boosted by Kylan Blackmon, who scored 23 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was Ginika Ojiako, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charleston's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 67-60 to the Cowboys. Charleston found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ben Burnham, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Charleston was Reyne Smith's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The losses dropped the Chanticleers to 1-2 and the Cougars to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Coastal Carolina came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 83-69. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Coastal Carolina.