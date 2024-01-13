Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-12, Coastal Carolina 4-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Coastal Carolina is on a four-game streak of home losses, Old Dominion a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After a 93-84 finish the last time they played, Coastal Carolina and App. State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Chanticleers' bruising 70-45 defeat to the Mountaineers on Thursday might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Coastal Carolina has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs couldn't handle the Panthers on Thursday and fell 77-70.

The Chanticleers have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Monarchs, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, but Coastal Carolina came up empty-handed after a 60-59 defeat. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion both have 1 win in their last 2 games.