Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Georgia State 10-16; Coastal Carolina 10-16

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Georgia State Panthers will be on the road. Georgia State and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia State falling 88-77 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came up short against the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday, falling 73-66.

Georgia State simply couldn't be stopped in the teams' previous meeting in January, as they easily beat Coastal Carolina at home 100-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.