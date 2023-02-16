Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: Georgia State 10-16; Coastal Carolina 10-16
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Georgia State Panthers will be on the road. Georgia State and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The contest between the Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia State falling 88-77 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came up short against the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday, falling 73-66.
Georgia State simply couldn't be stopped in the teams' previous meeting in January, as they easily beat Coastal Carolina at home 100-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Georgia State 100 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - Georgia State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Jan 22, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 72 vs. Georgia State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia State 71 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 01, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 81 vs. Georgia State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgia State 92 vs. Coastal Carolina 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Georgia State 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 95 vs. Georgia State 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia State 72 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 13, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia State 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Georgia State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 56