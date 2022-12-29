Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Louisiana 10-2; Coastal Carolina 6-5

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are 5-1 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Louisiana and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

A win for the Ragin Cajuns just wasn't in the stars last Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Texas Longhorns an easy 100-72 victory. Louisiana was surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for Louisiana was forward Jordan Brown (20 points).

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina lost to the College of Charleston Cougars at home by a decisive 83-69 margin. Coastal Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Josh Uduje, who had 19 points along with five steals.

The losses put the Ragin Cajuns at 10-2 and the Chanticleers at 6-5. Louisiana doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so Coastal Carolina (3-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won five out of their last six games against Coastal Carolina.