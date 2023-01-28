Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Old Dominion 12-9; Coastal Carolina 10-11

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Old Dominion Monarchs at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while Coastal Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Chanticleers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 75-69 to the James Madison Dukes.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Old Dominion sidestepped the South Alabama Jaguars for a 66-64 victory.

Coastal Carolina is now 10-11 while Old Dominion sits at 12-9. The Monarchs are 3-8 after wins this year, and Coastal Carolina is 6-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.