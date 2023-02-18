Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 12-16; Coastal Carolina 11-16

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are 8-2 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bobcats and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2 p.m. ET at HTC Center. The Chanticleers will be strutting in after a win while Texas State-San Marcos will be stumbling in from a loss.

Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday, falling 82-75.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday, winning 77-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas State-San Marcos is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7-1 against the spread when favored.

Texas State-San Marcos' defeat took them down to 12-16 while Coastal Carolina's win pulled them up to 11-16. We'll see if the Bobcats can steal the Chanticleers' luck or if Coastal Carolina records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won eight out of their last ten games against Coastal Carolina.