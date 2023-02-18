Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 12-16; Coastal Carolina 11-16
What to Know
The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are 8-2 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bobcats and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2 p.m. ET at HTC Center. The Chanticleers will be strutting in after a win while Texas State-San Marcos will be stumbling in from a loss.
Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday, falling 82-75.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday, winning 77-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas State-San Marcos is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7-1 against the spread when favored.
Texas State-San Marcos' defeat took them down to 12-16 while Coastal Carolina's win pulled them up to 11-16. We'll see if the Bobcats can steal the Chanticleers' luck or if Coastal Carolina records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won eight out of their last ten games against Coastal Carolina.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 06, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 100 vs. Coastal Carolina 63
- Jan 09, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 65 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
- Jan 10, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 65 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 01, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 56 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54
- Dec 31, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 53 vs. Coastal Carolina 48
- Jan 28, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 52 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Jan 02, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 60 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 53