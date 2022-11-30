Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 5-3; Coastal Carolina 3-2

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at HTC Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Coastal Carolina beat the South Dakota Coyotes 66-59 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 55-51 win over the North Texas Mean Green on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Chanticleers are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Coastal Carolina up to 3-2 and UNC-Wilmington to 5-3. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 after wins this year, the Seahawks 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Chanticleers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.