Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Army 6-6, Colgate 3-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate is preparing for their first Patriot League matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Army Black Knights will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers last Sunday.

The experts predicted Colgate would be headed in after a win, but Iona made sure that didn't happen. Colgate took a 79-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Iona.

Despite the loss, Colgate had strong showings from Nicolas Louis-Jacques, who went 11 for 18 en route to 27 points, and Jalen Cox, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals. What's more, Louis-Jacques also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January.

Meanwhile, Army can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. It was close, but they capped 2024 with a 78-75 victory over UTSA.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Army to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Rucker, who went 11 for 20 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds. With that strong performance, Rucker is now averaging an impressive 20.4 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Curry, who scored 15 points in addition to five assists.

Colgate has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-10 record this season. As for Army, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Colgate has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colgate took their victory against Army when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 74-55. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Army have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Army.