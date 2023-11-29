Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Binghamton 4-3, Colgate 3-3

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Binghamton and Colgate are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Binghamton Bearcats will head out on the road to face off against the Colgate Raiders at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cotterell Court. Binghamton might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Bearcats earned a 75-68 victory over the Black Knights.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Colgate last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-70 to the Crimson.

Even though they lost, Colgate were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Harvard only pulled down seven.

The Bearcats' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.0 points per game. As for the Raiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colgate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colgate is a big 9.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Colgate and Binghamton both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.