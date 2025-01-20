Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Bucknell 8-11, Colgate 8-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.34

What to Know

Bucknell is 1-9 against Colgate since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Bison are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Bucknell will bounce into Monday's match after (finally) beating Navy, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Bucknell managed a 73-69 win over Navy on Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:04 mark of the second half, when the Bison were facing a 39-27 deficit.

Bucknell relied on the efforts of Josh Bascoe, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and three steals, and Noah Williamson, who went 9 for 15 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds. That's the most assists Bascoe has posted since back in December of 2023.

Even though they won, Bucknell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Navy pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, Colgate entered their tilt with Lafayette on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Everything went their way against the Leopards as they made off with a 90-67 win. The oddsmakers were on the Raiders' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Jeff Woodward and Nicolas Louis-Jacques were among the main playmakers for Colgate as the former went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and five assists and the latter went 8 for 11 en route to 21 points. Louis-Jacques continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Cox, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Bucknell's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-11. As for Colgate, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-11 record this season.

Bucknell was able to grind out a solid win over Colgate when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 66-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colgate is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.