Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Holy Cross 8-17, Colgate 17-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Holy Cross has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Holy Cross has not done well against the Eagles recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Crusaders had just enough and edged the Eagles out 58-56.

Meanwhile, Colgate entered their tilt with the Greyhounds with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. The Raiders walked away with a 76-62 win over the Greyhounds on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colgate to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chandler Baker, who scored 19 points along with two steals. Baker didn't help Colgate's cause all that much against the Midshipmen last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Jeff Woodward was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Crusaders have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-17 record this season. As for the Raiders, their win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-8.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Colgate, as the team is favored by a full 18.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-3 against the spread).

Holy Cross might still be hurting after the devastating 96-73 defeat they got from the Raiders when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Holy Cross avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 18.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Holy Cross in the last 4 years.