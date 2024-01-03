Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 2-11, Colgate 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Colgate is heading back home. The Colgate Raiders and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cotterell Court. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Colgate found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-64 to the Big Red. Colgate has struggled against Cornell recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Colgate were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 91 points the game before, Loyola Maryland faltered in their game on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 97-56 loss at the hands of the Hawks. Loyola Maryland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-29.

The Raiders' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Greyhounds, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-11.

Everything went Colgate's way against Loyola Maryland when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as Colgate made off with a 92-73 victory. With Colgate ahead 51-31 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.