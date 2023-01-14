Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Colgate
Current Records: Bucknell 7-11; Colgate 11-7
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Bucknell and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders should still be riding high after a win, while the Bison will be looking to right the ship.
The point spread favored Bucknell on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds 67-57.
Meanwhile, the Boston University Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Colgate proved too difficult a challenge. Colgate managed a 77-71 victory over the Terriers.
The Bison are now 7-11 while the Raiders sit at a mirror-image 11-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bucknell is 11th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Bucknell, Colgate enters the game with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colgate have won nine out of their last 16 games against Bucknell.
