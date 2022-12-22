Who's Playing

Cornell @ Colgate

Current Records: Cornell 8-3; Colgate 6-6

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Colgate Raiders will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET Thursday at Cotterell Court. Cornell will be strutting in after a victory while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Cornell proved too difficult a challenge. The Big Red took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 96-64 win over Lehigh.

Meanwhile, Colgate was just a bucket shy of a victory two weeks ago and fell 73-72 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Cornell is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cornell is now 8-3 while the Raiders sit at 6-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Big Red come into the game boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 84.1. Colgate has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Big Red, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Colgate have won four out of their last six games against Cornell.