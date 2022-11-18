Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Colgate

Current Records: Duquesne 2-1; Colgate 3-1

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will take on the Duquesne Dukes at 6 p.m. ET Friday at LeBron James Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Raiders have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Colgate strolled past the Syracuse Orange with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 80-68. Colgate can attribute much of their success to Tucker Richardson, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Duquesne's way against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Monday as they made off with a 96-71 victory. Guard Dae Dae Grant (14 points) and guard Jimmy Clark III (13 points) were the top scorers for Duquesne.

Their wins bumped Colgate to 3-1 and the Dukes to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Raiders and Duquesne clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: LeBron James Arena -- Akron, Ohio

Odds

The Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.