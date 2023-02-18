Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Colgate
Current Records: Holy Cross 10-18; Colgate 20-8
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Holy Cross and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Crusaders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday, sneaking past 71-69.
Meanwhile, Colgate bagged a 93-86 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday.
Holy Cross is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Holy Cross up to 10-18 and the Raiders to 20-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Crusaders are stumbling into the game with the 40th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.80% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a big 18-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colgate have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Colgate 77 vs. Holy Cross 71
- Feb 23, 2022 - Colgate 78 vs. Holy Cross 71
- Feb 07, 2022 - Colgate 87 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Colgate 78 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - Colgate 74 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Colgate 96 vs. Holy Cross 87
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colgate 95 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 23, 2020 - Colgate 90 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Feb 01, 2020 - Colgate 73 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Feb 27, 2019 - Colgate 79 vs. Holy Cross 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Colgate 74 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Mar 04, 2018 - Colgate 62 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Colgate 59 vs. Holy Cross 53
- Dec 29, 2017 - Colgate 79 vs. Holy Cross 74
- Feb 01, 2017 - Holy Cross 56 vs. Colgate 50
- Jan 05, 2017 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Colgate 61
- Jan 24, 2016 - Colgate 76 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 06, 2016 - Holy Cross 65 vs. Colgate 63