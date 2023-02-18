Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Colgate

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-18; Colgate 20-8

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Holy Cross and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Crusaders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday, sneaking past 71-69.

Meanwhile, Colgate bagged a 93-86 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday.

Holy Cross is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Holy Cross up to 10-18 and the Raiders to 20-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Crusaders are stumbling into the game with the 40th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.80% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 18-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colgate have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Holy Cross.