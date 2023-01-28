Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Colgate

Current Records: Lafayette 7-15; Colgate 15-7

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards lost both of their matches to the Colgate Raiders last season on scores of 61-72 and 61-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Leopards and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Lafayette strolled past the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 62-46.

Meanwhile, the Raiders didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers on the road on Monday as they won 64-51. Colgate's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Braeden Smith, who had 21 points, and guard Tucker Richardson, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards in addition to six assists. Smith's performance made up for a slower contest against the American Eagles on Saturday.

The wins brought Lafayette up to 7-15 and Colgate to 15-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.9 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.90% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won eight out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.