Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Colgate
Current Records: Lafayette 7-15; Colgate 15-7
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards lost both of their matches to the Colgate Raiders last season on scores of 61-72 and 61-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Leopards and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Lafayette strolled past the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 62-46.
Meanwhile, the Raiders didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers on the road on Monday as they won 64-51. Colgate's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Braeden Smith, who had 21 points, and guard Tucker Richardson, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards in addition to six assists. Smith's performance made up for a slower contest against the American Eagles on Saturday.
The wins brought Lafayette up to 7-15 and Colgate to 15-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.9 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.90% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
Series History
Colgate have won eight out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 31, 2022 - Colgate 72 vs. Lafayette 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Colgate 89 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Lafayette 80 vs. Colgate 78
- Jan 15, 2020 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 23, 2019 - Colgate 57 vs. Lafayette 47
- Mar 01, 2018 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 54
- Jan 31, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. Colgate 83
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lafayette 73 vs. Colgate 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lafayette 79 vs. Colgate 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Colgate 77 vs. Lafayette 70