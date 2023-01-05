Who's Playing

Navy @ Colgate

Current Records: Navy 8-6; Colgate 8-7

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen are 3-11 against the Colgate Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Midshipmen and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Colgate should still be riding high after a victory, while Navy will be looking to get back in the win column.

Navy entered their game against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The contest between them was not particularly close, with Navy falling 74-63. This was hardly the result they or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over Holy Cross heading into this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Raiders strolled past the Lehigh Mountain Hawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 76-60.

Navy's defeat took them down to 8-6 while Colgate's win pulled them up to 8-7. We'll see if the Midshipmen can steal Colgate's luck or if Colgate records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Series History

Colgate have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Navy.