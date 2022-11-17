Who's Playing

Davidson @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Davidson 3-0; College of Charleston 2-1

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will take on the College of Charleston Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Things were close when Davidson and the VMI Keydets clashed on Sunday, but the Wildcats ultimately edged out the opposition 75-71. The overall outcome was to be expected, but VMI made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Davidson got double-digit scores from five players: guard Foster Loyer (17), guard Grant Huffman (15), guard Desmond Watson (11), guard Connor Kochera (11), and forward Sam Mennenga (10).

Speaking of close games: College of Charleston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Richmond Spiders on Monday, sneaking past 92-90.

Davidson is now a perfect 3-0 while the Cougars sit at 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are 38th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. College of Charleston has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 357th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 90 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston and Davidson both have one win in their last two games.