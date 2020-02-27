Watch College of Charleston vs. Delaware: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Delaware @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Delaware 20-9; College of Charleston 15-13

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Delaware and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Delaware in their past three games, so College of Charleston might be catching them at a good time.

The contest between the Fightin' Blue Hens and the Hofstra Pride on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Fightin' Blue Hens falling 78-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Cougars received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 68-55 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks.

Delaware isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Delaware has some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Cougars are a 4-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

College of Charleston have won nine out of their last ten games against Delaware.