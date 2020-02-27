Watch College of Charleston vs. Delaware: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch College of Charleston vs. Delaware basketball game
Who's Playing
Delaware @ College of Charleston
Current Records: Delaware 20-9; College of Charleston 15-13
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Delaware and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Delaware in their past three games, so College of Charleston might be catching them at a good time.
The contest between the Fightin' Blue Hens and the Hofstra Pride on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Fightin' Blue Hens falling 78-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the Cougars received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 68-55 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks.
Delaware isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Delaware has some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Cougars are a 4-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
College of Charleston have won nine out of their last ten games against Delaware.
- Dec 30, 2019 - College of Charleston 75 vs. Delaware 63
- Feb 07, 2019 - College of Charleston 83 vs. Delaware 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - College of Charleston 71 vs. Delaware 58
- Jan 25, 2018 - College of Charleston 62 vs. Delaware 54
- Jan 02, 2018 - College of Charleston 93 vs. Delaware 78
- Feb 23, 2017 - College of Charleston 78 vs. Delaware 65
- Jan 02, 2017 - College of Charleston 65 vs. Delaware 56
- Mar 04, 2016 - College of Charleston 67 vs. Delaware 63
- Feb 18, 2016 - Delaware 62 vs. College of Charleston 59
- Jan 23, 2016 - College of Charleston 59 vs. Delaware 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Merrimack must sit out March Madness
The 19-11 Warriors aren't eligible for the NCAA Tournament and NIT after they moved to Division...
-
Power rankings: Kansas jumps to No. 1
Duke plummets, Kentucky climbs higher for the fourth straight week -- and hello to you, BYU
-
Top 25 And 1: Terps rally vs. Gophers
The Terrapins, No. 8 in the Top 25 And 1, have a two-game lead in the Big Ten standings with...
-
Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sim
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Wisconsin matchup 10,000...
-
Wichita State vs. Temple odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wichita State vs. Temple matchup...
-
Maryland rallies for win over Minnesota
No. 9 Maryland looked doomed against Minnesota until a late rally on Wednesday
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish