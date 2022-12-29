Who's Playing

Hampton @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Hampton 3-9; College of Charleston 12-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the College of Charleston Cougars and the Hampton Pirates will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. College of Charleston is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the road last week as they won 83-69. College of Charleston can attribute much of their success to guard Reyne Smith, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Hampton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 82-77 to the Texas Southern Tigers. Four players on Hampton scored in the double digits: guard Jordan Nesbitt (18), guard Russell Dean (16), guard Daniel Banister (14), and guard Marquis Godwin (13).

College of Charleston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. If their 8-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Cougars' win brought them up to 12-1 while the Pirates' defeat pulled them down to 3-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: College of Charleston has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Hampton has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 21-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.