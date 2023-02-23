Who's Playing
Towson @ College of Charleston
Current Records: Towson 19-10; College of Charleston 26-3
What to Know
The College of Charleston Cougars are 12-4 against the Towson Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Cougars and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at TD Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
College of Charleston was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Elon Phoenix with a sharp 88-66 win.
Meanwhile, Towson didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina A&T Aggies at home this past Saturday as they won 87-75.
The wins brought College of Charleston up to 26-3 and Towson to 19-10. The Cougars are 23-2 after wins this year, the Tigers 13-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
College of Charleston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Towson.
- Dec 31, 2022 - College of Charleston 76 vs. Towson 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Towson 80 vs. College of Charleston 77
- Jan 20, 2022 - Towson 74 vs. College of Charleston 67
- Feb 07, 2021 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Towson 53
- Feb 06, 2021 - College of Charleston 90 vs. Towson 88
- Feb 01, 2020 - College of Charleston 79 vs. Towson 70
- Jan 02, 2020 - College of Charleston 81 vs. Towson 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - College of Charleston 54 vs. Towson 53
- Jan 03, 2019 - College of Charleston 67 vs. Towson 55
- Jan 07, 2018 - Towson 73 vs. College of Charleston 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 05, 2017 - College of Charleston 67 vs. Towson 59
- Jan 26, 2017 - Towson 83 vs. College of Charleston 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - College of Charleston 62 vs. Towson 57
- Feb 04, 2016 - College of Charleston 65 vs. Towson 47
- Jan 21, 2016 - College of Charleston 40 vs. Towson 37