Who's Playing

Towson @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Towson 19-10; College of Charleston 26-3

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars are 12-4 against the Towson Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Cougars and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at TD Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

College of Charleston was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Elon Phoenix with a sharp 88-66 win.

Meanwhile, Towson didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina A&T Aggies at home this past Saturday as they won 87-75.

The wins brought College of Charleston up to 26-3 and Towson to 19-10. The Cougars are 23-2 after wins this year, the Tigers 13-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

College of Charleston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Towson.