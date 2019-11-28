Watch College of Charleston vs. Wake Forest: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch College of Charleston vs. Wake Forest basketball game
Who's Playing
College of Charleston (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)
Current Records: College of Charleston 3-2; Wake Forest 3-2
What to Know
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will square off against the College of Charleston Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Anaheim Convention Center. Wake will be strutting in after a win while College of Charleston will be stumbling in from a loss.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Demon Deacons took down the Davidson Wildcats 82-70 last week. The Demon Deacons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Brandon Childress led the charge as he had 18 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, College of Charleston needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 72-71.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wake are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
Wake had enough points to win and then some against College of Charleston when the teams last met three seasons ago, taking their contest 78-61. Will the Demon Deacons repeat their success, or do the Cougars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 20, 2016 - Wake Forest 78 vs. College of Charleston 61
-
