WATCH: Collin Sexton beats buzzer, maybe saves Alabama's season in SEC Tournament win
Sexton drove the length of the floor and finished with a scoop down the lane as time expired
Alabama freshman Collin Sexton saved the day -- and maybe salvaged his team's season -- by going coast-to-coast in 4.4 seconds to finish off Texas A&M with a scoop down the lane as time expired on Thursday.
Here's the wild finish that sent the Crimson Tide into the quarterfinals with a 71-70 escape job.
Sexton's coast-to-coast venture wasn't merely an exclamation, but also an answer. With under 5 seconds remaining in the game, freshman T.J. Starks gave the Aggies a one-point lead by drilling a deep 3-pointer. But out of the timeout, Texas A&M couldn't stay in front of Sexton, a potential lottery pick, which allowed him to play the role of March hero.
Alabama entered the day teetering on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, so avoiding a win against the Aggies absolutely keeps Avery Johnson's team in the hunt for an at-large bid. The Crimson Tide will get another crack at bolstering their resume on Friday when they face No. 1 seed Auburn in the quarterfinals round.
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Wildcats will play the winner of the Jayhawks and Cowboys
-
How to watch the Big East tourney
Top-seeded Xavier handled its business against St. John's in the quarterfinal round
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Pac-12 Tournament begins with first-round action on Wednesday and runs through Saturda...
-
Villanova vs. Marquette odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Thursday's Marquette vs. Villanova game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch the 2018 SEC Tournament
No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Kentucky top a loaded American field
-
How to watch ACC Tournament 2nd round
Virginia took care of business against Louisville in the opening game of the quarterfinal...