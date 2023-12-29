Who's Playing

Adams State Grizzlies @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Adams State 0-1, Colo. State 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Adams State Grizzlies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. Colo. State will be strutting in after a victory while Adams State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Colo. State proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 76-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Colo. State.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Stevens, who scored 19 points along with seven assists, and Nique Clifford, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, Adams State pushed their score all the way to 83 last Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 89-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers.

The Rams' win bumped their record up to 11-1. As for the Grizzlies, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colo. State just can't miss this season, having made 52.2% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Adams State struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.