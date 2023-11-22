Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Boston College 4-0, Colo. State 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Colo. State Rams at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Boston College proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Crimson by a score of 73-64.

Boston College's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 19 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaeden Zackery, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colo. State put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. Everything went their way against the Roos as the Rams made off with a 84-61 victory. The result was nothing new for Colo. State, who have now won three contests by 19 points or more so far this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colo. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joel Scott, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Nique Clifford was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Rams, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 88.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.