Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colo. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Colo. State is up 33-30 over New Mexico.

Colo. State entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will New Mexico step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: New Mexico 12-1, Colo. State 12-1

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Colo. State Rams and the New Mexico Lobos are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Moby Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Colo. State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 106-61 stomp they got at home against the Grizzlies. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Colo. State has managed all season.

Meanwhile, New Mexico came tearing into Friday's game with ten straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 87-54 victory over the Greyhounds. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-23.

The win (which was the Rams' third in a row) raised their record to 12-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Lobos, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-1.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colo. State just can't miss this season, having made 53% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 8-4 and New Mexico is 0-2.

Odds

Colo. State is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.