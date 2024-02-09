Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: San Jose State 8-15, Colo. State 18-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colo. State. They and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. San Jose State is crawling into this game hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Colo. State will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Colo. State proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 75-62.

Colo. State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joel Scott, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Isaiah Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Spartans couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Tuesday and fell 69-57. San Jose State has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Rams' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colo. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colo. State ended up a good deal behind the Spartans in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 63-46. Will Colo. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Colo. State is a big 16.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.