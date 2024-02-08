Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Arizona State 11-11, Colorado 15-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Colorado is heading back home. They and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 31-31 at halftime, Colorado was not quite the Utes' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Buffaloes took a 73-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Utes.

Colorado's loss came about despite a quality game from KJ Simpson, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Colorado smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Utah only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Golden Bears wasn't a total blowout, but with the Sun Devils falling 81-66 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Arizona State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Arizona State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alonzo Gaffney, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Gaffney didn't help Arizona State's cause all that much against the Cardinal on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Shawn Phillips Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Buffaloes' defeat dropped their record down to 15-7. As for the Sun Devils, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, the Sun Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Colorado is a big 14.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.