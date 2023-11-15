Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-1, Colorado 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CU Events Center. Milwaukee might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Milwaukee found out the hard way. They fell 79-69 to the Friars.

Milwaukee's loss came about despite a quality game from BJ Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Tigers 95-63 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-20.

Colorado got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tristan da Silva out in front who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was J'Vonne Hadley, who earned 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Friars' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Panthers' loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

Milwaukee is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-12-1 record against the spread.

Milwaukee came up short against Colorado in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, falling 65-54. Can Milwaukee avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colorado is a big 18.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.

Dec 10, 2021 - Colorado 65 vs. Milwaukee 54

Injury Report for Colorado

Javon Ruffin: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Milwaukee