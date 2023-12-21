Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Utah Tech 5-6, Colorado 8-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will be home for the holidays to greet the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Colorado knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Utah Tech likes a good challenge.

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 90-68 margin over the Bears. 90 seems to be a good number for Colorado as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Colorado's success was spearheaded by the efforts of J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and KJ Simpson, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and five steals. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Eddie Lampkin Jr. was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Fighting Hawks at home by a decisive 79-62 margin. Utah Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Buffaloes' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Trailblazers, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colorado have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Utah Tech struggles in that department as they've made 37.3% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.