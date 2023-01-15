Colorado State dug out from a double-digit deficit and pulled out a major road upset of UNLV behind one of the best individual showings you'll ever see of Saturday in college basketball. Senior guard Isaiah Stevens scored 33 points on the Rebels in an 82-81 overtime win on the strength of an all-time clutch shooting performance in the final seconds of regulation and overtime.

Stevens came two points shy of matching his career-high in scoring -- which he tallied last season with 35 against UNLV -- and hit numerous clutch buckets for CSU to help win the game. The first and most important came as time expired in regulation with a prayer heave from the logo in an awkward above-the-head rock-and-fire. The shot could only be made possible after he hit a 3-pointer just seconds earlier.

The second of many big shots for Stevens came in the waning seconds of OT. Down four points with 20 seconds left, he drained a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game and put the pressure on UNLV. The Rebels then went to the foul line and made one of two to set up -- what else? -- a go-ahead bucket for Stevens. With 3.4 seconds remaining, he launched in a hurry from the corner off a stepback and nailed it.

So if you're keeping score at home, that's four clutch shots in a 33-point explosion:

3-pointer in regulation with :05 remaining (CSU 68, UNLV 67)

3-pointer with :00 remaining in regulation (CSU 70, UNLV 70)

3-pointer with :21 remaining in OT (CSU 80, UNLV 79)

3-pointer with :3.4 remaining in OT (CSU 82, UNLV 81)

The craziness almost wasn't over as UNLV had a halfcourt heave that would have won the game but bounced off the front of the rim.

Stevens' 33 points are the fourth-most scored by a Colorado State player in a conference game in the last decade, per CBB Reference, and the ninth-most by an individual scored on UNLV in that same span.