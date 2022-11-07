Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Colorado State

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Moby Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Rams went 25-6 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 75-63 to the Michigan Wolverines in the first round. Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Colorado State was 16th best (top 5%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 48%. But the Bulldogs held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, good for 11th in college basketball (top 3%). These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Colorado State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.