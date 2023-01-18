Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Colorado State
Current Records: San Diego State 13-4; Colorado State 10-9
What to Know
The San Diego State Aztecs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego State and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moby Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado State winning the first 58-57 at home and the Aztecs taking the second 63-58.
San Diego State entered their game against the New Mexico Lobos this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. San Diego State came up short against New Mexico, falling 76-67. The top scorers for San Diego State were guard Matt Bradley (14 points) and guard Adam Seiko (13 points).
Meanwhile, the Rams skirted by the UNLV Rebels 82-81 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Isaiah Stevens with 0:04 remaining. Stevens took over for Colorado State, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and nine dimes along with eight rebounds.
San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10-1 against the spread when favored.
San Diego State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Colorado State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. The Aztecs' victory shoved the Rams out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.90
Odds
The Aztecs are a 5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Colorado State.
- Mar 11, 2022 - San Diego State 63 vs. Colorado State 58
- Feb 04, 2022 - Colorado State 58 vs. San Diego State 57
- Jan 08, 2022 - San Diego State 79 vs. Colorado State 49
- Jan 04, 2021 - San Diego State 78 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 02, 2021 - Colorado State 70 vs. San Diego State 67
- Feb 25, 2020 - San Diego State 66 vs. Colorado State 60
- Dec 04, 2019 - San Diego State 79 vs. Colorado State 57
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Diego State 71 vs. Colorado State 60
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Diego State 97 vs. Colorado State 78
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Diego State 77 vs. Colorado State 68
- Mar 10, 2017 - Colorado State 71 vs. San Diego State 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Colorado State 56 vs. San Diego State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Diego State 77
- Feb 02, 2016 - San Diego State 69 vs. Colorado State 67
- Jan 13, 2016 - San Diego State 69 vs. Colorado State 62