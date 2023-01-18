Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Colorado State

Current Records: San Diego State 13-4; Colorado State 10-9

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego State and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moby Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado State winning the first 58-57 at home and the Aztecs taking the second 63-58.

San Diego State entered their game against the New Mexico Lobos this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. San Diego State came up short against New Mexico, falling 76-67. The top scorers for San Diego State were guard Matt Bradley (14 points) and guard Adam Seiko (13 points).

Meanwhile, the Rams skirted by the UNLV Rebels 82-81 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Isaiah Stevens with 0:04 remaining. Stevens took over for Colorado State, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and nine dimes along with eight rebounds.

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10-1 against the spread when favored.

San Diego State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Colorado State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. The Aztecs' victory shoved the Rams out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.90

Odds

The Aztecs are a 5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Diego State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Colorado State.