Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Colorado State
Current Records: San Jose State 10-4; Colorado State 8-6
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams are 13-0 against the San Jose State Spartans since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Rams and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. SJSU will be strutting in after a victory while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Colorado State's 2022 ended with an 88-69 defeat against the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday. Guard Isaiah Stevens wasn't much of a difference maker for Colorado State; Stevens played for 38 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Spartans were expected to lose against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. SJSU capped 2022 off with a 75-72 win over UNLV. Among those leading the charge for SJSU was forward Robert Vaihola, who had nine points along with 13 rebounds.
Colorado State is now 8-6 while SJSU sits at 10-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Rams rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, the Spartans are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last eight years.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Jose State 42
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colorado State 88 vs. San Jose State 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Colorado State 90 vs. San Jose State 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Jose State 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Colorado State 81 vs. San Jose State 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Colorado State 91 vs. San Jose State 70
- Feb 10, 2018 - Colorado State 90 vs. San Jose State 79
- Dec 30, 2017 - Colorado State 59 vs. San Jose State 52
- Jan 25, 2017 - Colorado State 81 vs. San Jose State 72
- Jan 04, 2017 - Colorado State 76 vs. San Jose State 71
- Mar 09, 2016 - Colorado State 80 vs. San Jose State 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado State 74 vs. San Jose State 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Colorado State 85 vs. San Jose State 84