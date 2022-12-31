Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Colorado State

Current Records: San Jose State 10-4; Colorado State 8-6

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams are 13-0 against the San Jose State Spartans since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Rams and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. SJSU will be strutting in after a victory while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Colorado State's 2022 ended with an 88-69 defeat against the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday. Guard Isaiah Stevens wasn't much of a difference maker for Colorado State; Stevens played for 38 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Spartans were expected to lose against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. SJSU capped 2022 off with a 75-72 win over UNLV. Among those leading the charge for SJSU was forward Robert Vaihola, who had nine points along with 13 rebounds.

Colorado State is now 8-6 while SJSU sits at 10-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Rams rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, the Spartans are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last eight years.