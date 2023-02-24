Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Colorado State

Current Records: Wyoming 8-19; Colorado State 12-16

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Moby Arena. Neither the Cowboys nor Colorado State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Wyoming came up short against the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday, falling 65-55. Guard Xavier DuSell (21 points) was the top scorer for Wyoming.

Meanwhile, Colorado State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 77-58 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Guard John Tonje put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Wyoming's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Wyoming is now 8-19 while the Rams sit at 12-16. Wyoming is 5-13 after losses this year, Colorado State 6-9.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Wyoming.