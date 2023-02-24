Who's Playing
Wyoming @ Colorado State
Current Records: Wyoming 8-19; Colorado State 12-16
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Moby Arena. Neither the Cowboys nor Colorado State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Wyoming came up short against the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday, falling 65-55. Guard Xavier DuSell (21 points) was the top scorer for Wyoming.
Meanwhile, Colorado State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 77-58 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Guard John Tonje put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points.
The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Wyoming's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Wyoming is now 8-19 while the Rams sit at 12-16. Wyoming is 5-13 after losses this year, Colorado State 6-9.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Wyoming.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Wyoming 58 vs. Colorado State 57
- Feb 23, 2022 - Colorado State 61 vs. Wyoming 55
- Jan 31, 2022 - Wyoming 84 vs. Colorado State 78
- Feb 06, 2021 - Colorado State 68 vs. Wyoming 59
- Feb 04, 2021 - Colorado State 74 vs. Wyoming 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Wyoming 80 vs. Colorado State 74
- Feb 15, 2020 - Colorado State 77 vs. Wyoming 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Colorado State 72 vs. Wyoming 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Colorado State 83 vs. Wyoming 48
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wyoming 74 vs. Colorado State 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Wyoming 91 vs. Colorado State 86
- Jan 13, 2018 - Colorado State 78 vs. Wyoming 73
- Feb 28, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Wyoming 76
- Feb 14, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Wyoming 73
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wyoming 84 vs. Colorado State 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Wyoming 83 vs. Colorado State 76