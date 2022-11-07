Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Colorado

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at CU Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. While the Highlanders were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 16-12. Colorado ended up 21-12 last season and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 76-68.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.