Who's Playing

California @ Colorado

Current Records: California 3-18; Colorado 12-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Neither Colorado nor California could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The point spread favored Colorado this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 60-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers. Forward Tristan da Silva did his best for Colorado, finishing with 22 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 15 boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for California this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-46 walloping at the Stanford Cardinal's hands. Guard DeJuan Clayton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The Buffaloes are now 12-11 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado is 44th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.