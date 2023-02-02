Who's Playing
California @ Colorado
Current Records: California 3-18; Colorado 12-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Neither Colorado nor California could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
The point spread favored Colorado this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 60-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers. Forward Tristan da Silva did his best for Colorado, finishing with 22 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 15 boards.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for California this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-46 walloping at the Stanford Cardinal's hands. Guard DeJuan Clayton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
The Buffaloes are now 12-11 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado is 44th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.
- Dec 31, 2022 - California 80 vs. Colorado 76
- Feb 17, 2022 - Colorado 70 vs. California 62
- Mar 11, 2021 - Colorado 61 vs. California 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - California 71 vs. Colorado 62
- Jan 14, 2021 - Colorado 89 vs. California 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - California 76 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Colorado 71 vs. California 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colorado 56 vs. California 51
- Jan 24, 2019 - Colorado 68 vs. California 59
- Feb 07, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. California 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Colorado 54 vs. California 46
- Feb 05, 2017 - California 77 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 31, 2016 - Colorado 70 vs. California 62
- Jan 01, 2016 - California 79 vs. Colorado 65