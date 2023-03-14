Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Colorado

Regular Season Records: Seton Hall 17-15; Colorado 17-16

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 14 at CU Events Center in the first round of the NIT. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Colorado ended up a good deal behind the UCLA Bruins when they played last Thursday, losing 80-69. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tristan da Silva (17), guard Julian Hammond III (14), guard Jalen Gabbidon (12), and guard Ethan Wright (10).

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 66-65 to the DePaul Blue Demons. Guard Al-Amir Dawes wasn't much of a difference maker for Seton Hall; Dawes finished with 12 points on 6-for-15 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Colorado is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the California Golden Bears Dec. 31 easily too and instead slipped up with an 80-76. In other words, don't count Seton Hall out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.24

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 4-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.