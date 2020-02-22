Watch Colorado vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Colorado vs. UCLA basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA @ Colorado
Current Records: UCLA 16-11; Colorado 21-6
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. UCLA and the #18 Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at CU Events Center. UCLA is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bruins and the Utah Utes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as UCLA wrapped it up with a 69-58 win on the road. Guard Jules Bernard (16 points) was the top scorer for UCLA.
Meanwhile, things were close when Colorado and the Southern California Trojans clashed on Thursday, but Colorado ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Colorado got double-digit scores from five players: guard McKinley Wright IV (15), guard Tyler Bey (14), guard Shane Gatling (13), forward Lucas Siewert (11), and guard D'Shawn Schwartz (11).
UCLA is now 16-11 while the Buffaloes sit at 21-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.4 on average. Colorado is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 3.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won four out of their last seven games against UCLA.
- Jan 30, 2020 - UCLA 72 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Colorado 93 vs. UCLA 68
- Feb 06, 2019 - Colorado 84 vs. UCLA 73
- Feb 25, 2018 - Colorado 80 vs. UCLA 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. UCLA 59
- Jan 12, 2017 - UCLA 104 vs. Colorado 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - UCLA 77 vs. Colorado 53
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium