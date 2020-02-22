Watch Colorado vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

UCLA @ Colorado

Current Records: UCLA 16-11; Colorado 21-6

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. UCLA and the #18 Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at CU Events Center. UCLA is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bruins and the Utah Utes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as UCLA wrapped it up with a 69-58 win on the road. Guard Jules Bernard (16 points) was the top scorer for UCLA.

Meanwhile, things were close when Colorado and the Southern California Trojans clashed on Thursday, but Colorado ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Colorado got double-digit scores from five players: guard McKinley Wright IV (15), guard Tyler Bey (14), guard Shane Gatling (13), forward Lucas Siewert (11), and guard D'Shawn Schwartz (11).

UCLA is now 16-11 while the Buffaloes sit at 21-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.4 on average. Colorado is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 3.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 133

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won four out of their last seven games against UCLA.