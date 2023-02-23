Who's Playing

USC @ Colorado

Current Records: USC 19-8; Colorado 15-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. USC should still be riding high after a victory, while Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.

Colorado came up short against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, falling 78-68. Forward Tristan da Silva put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, USC beat the Stanford Cardinal 85-75 on Saturday. USC's guard Boogie Ellis did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buffaloes are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-13 against the spread when favored.

Colorado came up short against the Trojans in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 68-61. Maybe Colorado will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won seven out of their last 13 games against USC.