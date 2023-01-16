Who's Playing

Cornell @ Columbia

Current Records: Cornell 13-4; Columbia 6-13

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Big Red and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at noon ET Monday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Cornell won both of their matches against Columbia last season (88-75 and 78-64) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Cornell didn't have too much trouble with the Yale Bulldogs at home this past Friday as they won 94-82.

Meanwhile, Columbia was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 73-51 to the Harvard Crimson.

Cornell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Big Red are now 13-4 while the Lions sit at 6-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cornell ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.9 on average. Less enviably, Columbia has only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Columbia.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Odds

The Big Red are a big 13-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Cornell have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.