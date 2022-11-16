Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Columbia

Current Records: Delaware State 1-2; Columbia 0-3

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Delaware State might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Hornets came up short against the Villanova Wildcats on Monday, falling 60-50.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Columbia as they fell 88-85 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sunday.

The losses put Delaware State at 1-2 and Columbia at 0-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 36% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.